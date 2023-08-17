Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Ocean collaboration secures eco-friendly ESS technology for large vessels

Hanwha Aerospace and its subsidiary, Hanwha Ocean, have secured megawatt-hour class energy storage system (ESS) technology for large vessels, including LNG carriers and container ships. The collaboration represents a step forward in emission-reduction technology for the rapidly growing eco-friendly vessel market.

When applied to vessels, ESS can form a hybrid system that optimises the ship’s energy load and levels peak energy use. This combination offers significant improvements in fuel efficiency while reducing emissions. Hanwha Aerospace has expanded its ESS technology for small-to-medium-sized vessels to develop similar technology for large vessels. With Hanwha’s Ocean’s experience in shipbuilding and eco-friendly ship technology, these joint company efforts are accelerating the development of an eco-friendly vessel value chain.

“The successful completion of this project is the result of synergy resulting from the industry-leading expertise and experience of both companies,” said Head of Hanwha Ocean R&D Institute, Joong Kyoo Kang. “With this success, we will continue to deliver advanced eco-friendly and digital solutions to ship owners with our cutting-edge technologies.”

Hanwha Aerospace’s advanced ESS technology, which uses lithium-ion batteries, features a container-type packaging design that consolidates the control system, maximising space utilisation to effectively reduce the size of the ESS. To enhance safety, the system is outfitted with an automatic fire extinguishing function for swift detection and fire suppression.

“The packaging and safety technology of ESS, which is essential for global decarbonisation, is critical not only in the defence sector but also in the aviation and maritime industries,” added Seung Hak Moon, Head of E-Propulsion Business Group at Hanwha Aerospace. “We’re taking a holistic approach to maximise synergy through collaboration among affiliates, consistently placing the environment at the focus of all our activities.”