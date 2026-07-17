Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to GTT

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has issued an approval in principle (AiP) to GTT for new elongation criteria applicable to LNG carrier hulls fitted with the NO96 cargo containment system.

The approval confirms that GTT’s revised criteria governing allowable hull deformation beneath the NO96 membrane and insulation system meet LR’s classification requirements and relevant international regulations. The assessment covered operational, thermal, and hull-induced loads to ensure continued structural integrity of the containment system.

Developed as part of GTT’s ongoing innovation programme, the revised elongation criteria are intended to give designers greater flexibility in hull structural design while maintaining established stress limits, fatigue margins, and membrane performance.

LR’s review included detailed structural and hydrodynamic analysis based on a representative LNG carrier design. This examined compatibility across NO96 variants and alignment with applicable load cases and hull geometries.

The updated criteria enable more efficient structural optimisation for NO96-equipped vessels, with potential benefits for lightship weight while maintaining safety and regulatory compliance.

NO96 remains one of the most widely used cargo containment systems in the LNG fleet and is also relevant to complex, high-specification gas carriers and other marine vessel designs where structural assurance is critical.

Constantinos Chaelis, Global Gas Segment Director, Lloyd’s Register, said: “This approval is about giving confidence at an early stage. Our review confirmed that GTT’s updated NO96 elongation criteria remain within established safety margins while allowing designers greater flexibility.

“This kind of technical validation is essential as vessel designs become more optimised and structurally demanding.”

François Michel, CEO, GTT, said: “Lloyd’s Register’s AiP confirms the technical robustness of the latest NO96 developments. These enhanced design criteria provide greater flexibility for ship designers while preserving the highest standards of safety and membrane integrity.”