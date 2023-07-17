World Fuel Services completes first LNG bunkering in China for Hapag-Lloyd

World Fuel Services Corporation has completed an LNG bunkering operation for the refuelling of a carrier at a Chinese port, with the new Hapag-Lloyd ship Berlin Express becoming only the second carrier to be refuelled with bonded LNG in the port.

With the support of both the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port authority and local supplier CNOOC, dual-fuel Berlin Express took delivery of 6000 m3 of bonded LNG fuel in an operation that lasted around 20 hours. The Berlin Express is a 24 000 TEU ultra-large container ship in its maiden voyage, having been launched in June.

“The refuelling of our new Berlin Express demonstrates collaboration and innovation to achieve efficient LNG bunkering at a major international port. It’s a first of many steps forward on our journey to a low-carbon future and illustrates what can be achieved when suppliers and port authorities coordinate operations and work together towards a greener global shipping industry,” said Jan Christensen, Head of Global Fuel Purchasing, Hapag-Lloyd.

“World Fuel is dedicated to accelerating the energy transition into lower carbon fuels in the marine industry by connecting customers with the right suppliers and ports. The successful LNG fuelling of Hapag Lloyd’s Berlin Express exemplifies the power of collaboration, with support from the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Authority and local supplier CNOOC,” added Mark Tamsitt, Senior Vice President Marine, EMEA and Asia, World Fuel Services. “By working together, we can support the movement towards a more sustainable future in the marine sector, reducing emissions and fostering a cleaner, greener industry.”