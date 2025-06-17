GTT receives tank design order from HD KSOE

GTT has received a new order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for the tank design of a new LNG carrier during 2Q25.

The LNG carrier will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries on behalf of the shipowner Purus, a specialist in low-carbon maritime transport solutions.

As part of this order, GTT will design the vessel’s cryogenic tanks, which will have a total capacity of 180 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 4Q27.