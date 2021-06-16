GasLog Partners secures charter agreements with Total and Shell

GasLog Partners LP has announced two new time charter agreements with leading global energy producers. The agreements include a one-year time charter for the GasLog Sydney with a subsidiary of Total S.A. (Total), beginning this week, as well as an approximately eight-month time charter for the Solaris with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) beginning immediately following the conclusion of its initial multi-year charter with Shell in late July 2021 and extending through the end of 1Q22.

The GasLog Sydney is a 155 000 m3 TFDE LNG carrier built in 2013 which is currently operating in the LNG carrier spot market.

The Solaris is a 155 000 m3 TFDE LNG carrier built in 2014 currently operating under its initial multi-year time charter with Shell.

Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog Partners, stated, “I am very pleased to announce these new charters with global energy majors. The agreements are at fixed daily rates of hire at returns in line with the historic long-term average, underscoring the strengthening LNG carrier spot market observed so far this year. Together they improve the Partnership’s revenue and cash flow visibility, further balancing its operational and financial leverage.”