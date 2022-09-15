Gaslog LNG signs agreement with Kongsberg Digital to digitise fleet

Kongsberg Digital has recently signed an agreement on the Vessel Insight infrastructure with Gaslog LNG, a leading global provider of LNG shipping services. This means the entire fleet, counting 35 vessels, will be digitised, resulting in better data collection and utilisation for the company.

“We are proud and pleased to be a part of and accelerate Gaslog LNG’s digital journey. By installing Vessel Insight on their entire fleet, they will gain better control, as well as greener, and more effective operations. Making LNG shipping better and more efficient is an important step towards the transition to a less carbon intense future,” said Christopher Bergsager, VP Growth Digital Ocean at Kongsberg Digital.

Gaslog LNG operates worldwide, focusing on safety and operational excellence. Connecting to Kongsberg Digita´s Vessel Insight Infrastructure ultimately provides Gaslog LNG with instant and easy access to fleet overview, vessel specific dashboards and analysis tools.

“Our goal is to limit the impact of our operations on the marine environment and minimise our emissions, while making LNG shipping reliable and profitable for our customers. We are glad to enter this contract and partnership with Kongsberg Digital to innovate and improve the efficiency of our fleet,” added Marios Sarafidis, Energy & Decarbonisation Manager.

The consistent and standardised way of collecting data through Vessel Insight enables quality reporting, empowers transparency, and allows for in-depth analysis to optimise vessel and fleet performance. All Vessel Insight customers also have access to the Kognifai Marketplace, including a large range of applications and services that can turn their data into business value.