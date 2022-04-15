ADNOC L&S acquires two new-build LNG vessels

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), have announced the signing of a ship building contract for the construction of two 175 000 m3 LNG vessels that will join its fleet in 2025. The purchase is part of the company’s broader growth and expansion strategy. The new LNG vessels will be crucial enablers of ADNOC’s 2030 growth strategy, supporting its existing LNG business as well as its ambitions to grow its LNG production capacity. They will be built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said: “The expansion and modernisation of our LNG fleet will be a key enabler of ADNOC L&S’ growth strategy. This acquisition helps future-proof our fleet with more sustainable, modern vessels capable of serving our customers for the next 25 years, and deepens our partnership with Jiangnan Shipyard.”

Mr. Lin Ou, Chairman of Jiangnan Shipyard, said: “We are extremely proud to continue our relationship with ADNOC L&S. This order for large LNG carriers is another milestone in the strategic portfolio of Jiangnan Shipyard. We are committed to delivering these vessels on time, with good quality, and ensuring the highest possible customer satisfaction.”

The new-build LNG vessels, each with a capacity of 175 000 m3 are significantly larger than the current ADNOC L&S fleet of LNG vessels which have a capacity of 137 000 m3 each. Each of the new-build vessels will carry enough LNG to power 45 000 homes for a year. The acquisition of larger, more energy efficient vessels will allow ADNOC L&S to meet growing customer demand while improving the environmental footprint of its fleet.

The new vessels’ engine technology will slash emissions (CO 2 , NO X , and SO X ), and in combination with the Air Lubrication System will further reduce fuel consumption by at least 10%. These vessels will also feature partial reliquefaction systems which will allow for a further reduction of emissions and conserve the cargo.

Jiangnan Shipyard was previously commissioned by ADNOC L&S in 2020 to build five very large gas carriers for AW Shipping, ANDOC L&S’ joint venture company with China’s Wanhua Chemical Group.