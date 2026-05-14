bound4blue and Cryosafe Services partner to support LNG carrier eSAIL® applications

Cryosafe Services, a leader in LNG operations and consultancy support services, has signed a partnership agreement with bound4blue to collaborate towards the application of bound4blue eSAIL® integration for LNG carrier vessels. The companies will work together to evaluate eSAIL configuration and integration options to optimise performance, whilst managing the specific operational and technical factors related to LNG carrier vessels. This includes factors such as vessel air-draft, cargo operations, gangway entry, and mooring lines towards vessel compliance with LNG terminals and FSRUs.

bound4blue’s autonomous wind propulsion system is highly relevant for LNG carriers due to their higher vessel speeds, available space for eSAILs, and worldwide trading routes. With an optimised installation configuration, LNG carrier owners and charterers can save fuel, cut emissions, reduce costs, and simplify regulatory compliance, whilst eliminating any operational and terminal compliance impact from the eSAILs.

“The LNG carrier market is a key growth area for bound4blue,” commented Daniel Mann, CCO at bound4blue. “So, it’s fantastic to agree this collaboration agreement with a leader in LNG operations support – a company that knows LNG carrier operations and terminal compliance factors inside out. Our mechanically simple solution delivers unique benefits for the LNG segment, and with our proven performance and compact technology, due to its exceptional propulsive efficiency, you have a technology perfectly suited to help LNG carrier owners meet ambitious commercial and environmental goals.”

Mann continued: “When adding bound4blue’s expansive knowledge of wind propulsion to Cryosafe Services LNG carrier operations expertise, vessel owners and charterers can be confident that all the critical considerations have been evaluated and addressed when designing the eSAIL installation proposal. We are thrilled to partner with the Cryosafe Services team for this exciting project, and with the established relationship with our investor and LNG containment specialist GTT, we have an even stronger value proposition for LNG Carrier wind propulsion.”

The DNV Type Approved eSAIL works by dragging air across an aerodynamic surface to generate lift up to seven times greater than rigid sails of the same size, delivering greater power through smaller vessel footprints. In doing so, fuel use and emissions are reduced, easing compliance with regulations such as EU ETS, CII, FuelEU Maritime (with additional benefits through the wind reward factor), and the newly proposed IMO GFI framework.

New eSAIL installations have recently been completed for Odfjell, Eastern Pacific Shipping, and Maersk Tankers.

“We are committed to supporting proven technology that enables more efficient LNG carrier operations,” explained Grant Wintle, COO at Cryosafe Services. “We look forward to working with bound4blue on future LNG carrier projects, conducting studies to determine the most optimised eSAIL installation, and contributing our extensive operational experience in the LNG industry. Our team has sailed on these vessels and worked closely with owners and charterers on LNG operations, placing us in a strong position to provide informed advice and guidance on the solution.

“Wind power was identified as having strong potential for this market, and we believe that bound4blue’s technology offers considerable value for these vessels. We look forward to working with bound4blue on future projects and helping owners and charterers decide on the most effective solution,” Wintle concluded.