Seaboard Marine adds first LNG vessel to its fleet

12 March 2023 marked the first time in PortMiami’s history that a cargo vessel, the M/V Seaboard Blue, was bunkered at PortMiami using LNG as a fuel. Shell, using its Q4000 bunker barge, filled the Seaboard Blue with LNG prior to its inaugural southbound sailing to Honduras and Guatemala.

The 1000 TEU M/V Seaboard Blue, previously known as the M/V Elbblue, was retrofitted in 2017 with the capability of running on both LNG and diesel fuel. The vessel was the world’s first container ship converted from conventional diesel propulsion to LNG. Calling at PortMiami for the first time, the Seaboard Blue will be part of Seaboard Marine’s North Central America service.

Eddie Gonzalez, President and CEO of Seaboard Marine, said: “The Seaboard Blue is a key new component to Seaboard’s fleet transformation. The recent purchase of this LNG-powered ship not only demonstrates Seaboard Marine’s ongoing commitment to sustainability but also to providing reliable service to our customers. As South Florida’s premier ocean carrier, we are grateful for the level of support we have received from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, PortMiami, Shell, the United States Coast Guard, and the Biscayne Bay Pilots.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, stated: “Seaboard Marine’s adoption of greener sources of fuel is exemplary and a significant step towards our goal of keeping Miami-Dade a county on the cutting-edge of sustainability. As PortMiami’s largest shipping line, I am proud of Seaboard Marine’s commitment to improving the environment and their long-time partnership with PortMiami and Miami-Dade County.”