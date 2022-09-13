Gasum bunkers the first LNG-fuelled cruise vessel built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Chantiers de l’Atlantique has chosen Gasum as expert supplier of LNG bunker fuel and technical adviser to perform the initial bunkering of the first LNG fuelled cruise vessel built in its premises. This first LNG bunkering has taken place on the 10 September 2022 in the French port of La Rochelle, for which it was also the first LNG bunkering operation. The choice of Gasum as partner in the preparation and performance of this state-of-the-art delivery recognises Gasum’s unique expertise in supporting shipyards performing initial bunkerings of new-build LNG fuelled cruise vessels.

The energy company Gasum has successfully performed the initial bunkering of the first LNG fuelled cruise vessel to be completed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique. The LNG was delivered by Gasum’s LNG bunker vessel Kairos.

In addition to delivering LNG, Gasum has supported Chantiers de l’Atlantique in the technical preparation of the delivery, including obtaining the relevant permits and authorisations. This delivery marks a new milestone in the extension of the Gasum LNG bunkering network and underlines its ambition to grow geographically, offering its expertise to customers wherever such is requested.

Gasum and Chantiers de l’Atlantique share the ambition to improve the environmental performance of the shipping industry by promoting and demonstrating the technical and commercial availability and reliability of alternative fuels, of which LNG is undoubtedly the most mature.

“With the LNG-fuelled new-build programme undergoing, Chantiers de l’Atlantique has proven its capacity to embrace new technologies and to remain at the forefront of the shipbuilding industry. Choosing Gasum is a choice of confidence in its unique experience and track record in supporting yards with technical advice and LNG supplies,” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

“With this delivery to Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Gasum confirms its position as leading partner for shipyards engaged in the construction of LNG-fuelled vessels, supplying LNG and delivering decisive technical support in the preparation of initial bunkerings. This new partnership underlines also Gasum’s ambition to extend the geographical reach of its reliable and high-quality service in west and south-west Europe. In addition to LNG, Gasum has become a regular supplier of liquefied biogas (LBG), supporting the ambitious decarbonisation agenda of a series of customers,” said Grégoire Hartig, Sales Manager, Gasum.

LNG is a way towards a low-carbon future for maritime

Maritime traffic contributes up to 3% of the world’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which contributes directly to global warming. Gasum is leading the way towards a cleaner future for maritime transport by operating as a premium supplier of LNG and bunkering services.

LNG is rapidly becoming more common as a maritime fuel, as switching to it is one of the concrete actions that can be taken towards significantly reducing maritime traffic’s climate impact. As a fuel, it is interchangeable with 100% renewable LBG which means that it can be mixed with and even replaced by LBG.