INPEX to supply TOHO GAS with carbon-neutral LNG

INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced that it has made carbon neutral arrangements for a shipment of LNG from the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG Project to be supplied to TOHO GAS Co., Ltd. (TOHO GAS). The shipment of carbon-neutral LNG is expected to arrive at Chita LNG Terminal in Chita City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, on 18 September 2021.

The carbon footprint of the LNG shipment has been offset using carbon credits applied to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the entire natural gas supply chain including upstream production, liquefaction, transportation, regasification, marketing, and combustion by customers in Japan. The carbon credits used to offset the shipment’s carbon footprint meet the Verified Carbon Standard deriving from GHG reduction efforts at global forest conservation projects, etc.

INPEX has set goals to achieve its own net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as outlined in its Business Development Strategy - Towards a Net Zero Carbon Society by 2050 announced in January 2021.The carbon-neutral LNG shipment from the project to TOHO GAS is aligned with this strategy and contributes to the reduction of CO 2 emissions from INPEX’s upstream operations as well as to CO 2 reduction efforts across INPEX’s entire value chain. INPEX will proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realisation of a net zero carbon society by 2050 while fulfilling its responsibility for the development and stable supply of energy over the long-term.