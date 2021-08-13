LNG carrier delivered to Capital Gas Ship Management Corp.

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. has taken successful delivery of the new-building LNG Carrier Attalos, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, South Korea.

With cargo capacity of 174 000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (excess 99%). It is the fourth of nine vessels to be delivered between 2020 - 2023.

The vessel has been chartered to BP for a period up to 13 years.