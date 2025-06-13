ConocoPhillips transports LNG cargo from Equatorial Guinea
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
ConocoPhillips has transported its inaugural LNG cargo from Equatorial Guinea. Loading operations started on 6 June 2025 at the EG LNG terminal in Punta Europa and concluded by 9 June 2025. MEGPL President, Frederic Phipps, and EGLNG Managing Director, Curtis Ryland, visited the Maran LNG vessel to meet with the captain and crew during the loading process.
This inaugural ConocoPhillips-marketed cargo from Equatorial Guinea represents a significant milestone in unlocking value from the global LNG portfolio and highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to the success of the Gas Mega Hub promoted by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Mining Development.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/13062025/conocophillips-transports-lng-cargo-from-equatorial-guinea/
You might also like
NextDecade provides updates for Rio Grande Train 4 and 5
NextDecade Corp. has finalised an EPC pricing contract refresh with for Train 4 and executed an EPC contract for the construction of Train 5 and related infrastructure with Bechtel Energy Inc. at the Rio Grande LNG facility.