Cheniere employ fifth LNG carrier from Flex LNG

Flex LNG have announced that Cheniere Marketing International (Cheniere) has declared their option to employ a fifth LNG carrier from Flex LNG under the time charter agreements announced 14 April 2021.

Cheniere and Flex LNG have agreed that Flex Volunteer will be the fourth ship under the agreement and that this ship will be delivered to Cheniere mid-April 2022 rather than during 3Q22 as originally agreed. The time charter with duration of three-and-a-half years has therefore been extended by approximately two-and-a-half months to facilitate early delivery of the ship to Cheniere.

Flex Aurora will be the fifth ship to be delivered to Cheniere, and she will commence her three-and-a-half-year time charter during 3Q22 according to the original agreement. Last year, Cheniere took delivery of Flex Vigilant, Flex Endeavour, and Flex Ranger under time charters with a minimum duration of between three and approximately four years.

All existing Flex LNG ships are large LNG carriers with a cargo capacity of approximately 173 400 to 174 000 m3 and are fitted with efficient dual-fuel two-stroke propulsion (MEGI/XDF). This makes the ships particularly ideal for large parcel, long haul transportation with the industry’s lowest carbon footprint and unit transportation cost.

The time charter party agreements remain subject to certain closing conditions in connection with the delivery and acceptance of the LNG carriers to Cheniere.