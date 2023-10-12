MOL and PT MCS Internasional establish LNG carrier manning company

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and PT MCS Internasional (MCSI), a manning company in PT Humpuss Maritim Internasional Tbk. Group, have established PT McMOL Crewing International, a new joint-venture (JV) LNG carrier manning company in Indonesia. The JV plans to begin operations in April 2024, and will primarily allocate seafarers for the MOL Group's fleet of LNG carriers.

In operating vessels transporting LNG, it is essential to recruit, train, and retain top-quality seafarers who are qualified to handle LNG. Yet, even as the use of LNG expands on the back of growing needs for cleaner energy, the world is facing a shortage of seafarers. The establishment of this new manning company will contribute to stably securing seafarers.

Since 1986, when MOL teamed up with the Humpuss Group to form PT Humolco LNG Indonesia, a ship management company, it has also focused on training Indonesian seafarers. From now on, leveraging its expertise in supplying seafarers to MOL Group-operated vessels for many years, as well as the know-how and network that MOL has cultivated to date as the manager and operator of the world's largest fleet of LNG carriers, it will continue to take a proactive stance in providing stable, high-quality LNG transport services that precisely meet the needs of its customers.