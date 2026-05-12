PLL signs time charter party agreement with MISC for five newbuild LNG carriers

PETRONAS LNG Ltd (PLL) has signed a 20-year time charter agreement with MISC Group for five newbuild 174 000 m3 LNG carriers, reinforcing its long-term LNG supply reliability, while supporting customers’ energy transition towards a lower-carbon future.

The agreement was recently signed by CEO of PETRONAS LNG Limited, Ezran Mahadzir, and MISC Vice President of Gas Asset and Solutions, Hazrin Hasan. This follows the conclusion of shipbuilding contracts between MISC and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd in January and February 2026. These state-of-the-art vessels will be constructed in Shanghai, China, with charter commencement expected between 2029 – 2030.

PETRONAS Executive Vice President & CEO of Gas & Maritime Business, Datuk Adif Zulkifli, said: “The addition of these new LNG carriers marks another important milestone as we continue leveraging the collective strengths of our businesses to create long-term value across the LNG value chain. By aligning our growth ambitions with MISC’s maritime expertise, we are strengthening the inte-grated capabilities that support PETRONAS’ position as a trusted and reliable global LNG supplier.”

The vessels will incorporate modern and efficiency-driven technologies aligned with evolving environmental and operational standards. These include the latest XDF2.1 propulsion technology, shaft generators that enhance fuel efficiency during voyages, and an onboard reliquefaction plant to effectively manage boil-off.

MISC will provide project management services throughout the shipbuilding phase, followed by operationalisation and ship management of the vessels upon delivery beginning 2029. This integrated approach ensures greater operational continuity and reliability from construction to commercial operations, leveraging MISC’s extensive experience in LNG vessel management.