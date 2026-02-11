NYK concludes long-term charter agreement for new LNG carriers with Cheniere

NYK Line, in partnership with Ocean Yield AS, has signed multiple long-term charter contracts for new LNG carriers with Cheniere Marketing International LLP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc., a major US LNG producer.

The vessels will be built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd in South Korea and will be delivered from 2028.

The vessels will be equipped with a next-generation X-DF2.1 iCER, VCR system, dual-fuel, low-speed diesel engine that uses fuel oil and boil-off gas (LNG vaporised in the cargo tanks during navigation) for the main engine, and a reliquefaction system that can use surplus boil-off gas effectively. The vessels will have a 200 000 m3 capacity membrane-type tank that uses advanced insulating materials to realise superior efficiency and economical LNG transportation.