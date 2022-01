Wärtsilä and NYK Shipmanagement sign optimised maintenance agreement

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a long-term optimised maintenance agreement with Singapore based NYK Shipmanagement. The 13-year contract is designed to ensure maximum uptime and equipment reliability, with assured maintenance costs, for an LNG carrier vessel featuring three Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. The agreement was signed in November 2021.

The agreement covers maintenance and planning support. It includes Expert Insight, which enables dynamic, data-driven maintenance planning, optimising maintenance needs, and monitoring equipment and systems in real-time through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics.

Real-time monitoring allows specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres to provide customers with proactive support. By providing advice and suggestions for resolving potential operational disturbances, this greatly reduces the need for unplanned servicing. As a result, the vessel’s uptime and availability are notably increased.

“Our lifecycle customer support approach, as emphasised by these agreements, is a value-adding benefit that works to lower operating costs, reduce fuel consumption, and support the customer in their decarbonisation journey. We have enjoyed a long and close relationship with NYK group, and this agreement further strengthens the cooperation between our companies,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.