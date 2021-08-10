Rosatomflot inks port fleet contract for LNG transshipment complex

FSUE Atomflot (an enterprise of Rosatom State Corporation) and Arctic Perevalka LLC (a subsidiary of NOVATEK PJSC) have signed an agreement to create a port fleet for the provision of towing services at the marine LNG transshipment complex. It is located in the water area within the southern part of the Ura Bay of the Murmansk region, Russia. The terminal will ensure efficient transportation of LNG from Arctic LNG 2 and other NOVATEK projects by arranging reloading from Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers to ships.

“Rosatomflot has a successful track record of operating a port fleet built as part of the Yamal LNG project,” said Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot. “Working in the water area of the port of Sabetta allowed us to acquire important competencies that are necessary to ensure the operation of the marine transshipment complex. We are known in the world as an operator of the nuclear icebreaker fleet, but we are ready to present new products for the Russian and international markets. Rosatomflot is ready to provide a guaranteed full range of towing services."

For the uninterrupted operation of the offshore transshipment complex of LNG, it is necessary to use five Arc4 ice-class tugs. Under the terms of the contract with OOO Arctic Perevalka, they must be delivered to the port of Murmansk no later than 1 January 2023.

The construction of the tugs will be financed from the funds of FSUE Atomflot with a bank loan. The contract with OOO Arctic Perevalka is valid until 2037 (with the right to extend until 2047).