ADNOC L&S orders four new LNG carriers

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc has announced a newbuilding order for an additional four next-generation LNG carriers with a total value of approximately US$900 million (AED 3.3 billion). Each vessel has a capacity of 175 000 m3, enabling the efficient transport of growing global gas production to meet rising demand around the world. The vessels, with delivery scheduled for 2029, will be constructed at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China.

The contract was signed in Shanghai during a ceremony witnessed by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; Hassan Al Nowais, Undersecretary of Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Wang Guoqiang, General Manager of CSSC; and Kou Guangwu, President of Wanhua Chemical. The signatories were Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S and Xiao Wenlin, CEO of Jiangnan Shipyard.

Captain Al Masabi said: “As global demand for natural gas continues to rise, this latest order reflects our confidence in the strong fundamentals of the LNG shipping market. Building on our robust earnings growth and diversified operations, we are investing in a next-generation fleet to efficiently connect key supply sources with high-growth demand centres and support the global energy transformation.”

The latest order brings ADNOC L&S’ total LNG newbuild programme to 18 vessels, underscoring its commitment to building one of the most advanced and efficient LNG shipping fleets globally. ADNOC L&S has already taken delivery of six 175 000 m3 LNG carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard, valued at US$1.2 billion (AED 4.4 billion), with five vessels deployed on contracts of up to 15 years with ADNOC Gas, providing stable and predictable revenues since May 2026. The four additional next-generation LNG carriers are expected to be deployed on long-term charters, enhancing visibility on future revenues and supporting stable energy flows to global markets.

Wenlin added: “ADNOC Logistics & Services’ continued trust in Jiangnan Shipyard – following the previous orders of six LNG carriers, nine very large ethane carriers (VLECs), four very large ammonia carriers (VLACs), as well as an earlier order of five very large gas carriers (VLGCs) – underscores a long-standing partnership and a shared commitment to delivering world-class vessels.”

During Al Jaber’s visit to Jiangnan Shipyard, ADNOC L&S marked the delivery of the first of four VLACs. In 2024, AW Shipping, a joint venture between ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical Group, placed a USD 1.9 billion (AED 7 billion) order for four VLACs and nine VLECs with two delivered in 2025. The visit concluded with a naming ceremony, where Rayan Al Shami, Business Excellence Analyst at ADNOC L&S, served as the vessel’s ‘Godmother’. With a carrying capacity of 93 000 m3, the vessel ranks among the world’s largest ammonia carriers.

A further eight LNG carriers, with an investment volume of some US$2.5 billion (AED 9.2 billion), are under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean. These vessels are scheduled for delivery from 2028, and are all contracted on 20-year time charters to ADNOC Gas.