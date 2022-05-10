NYK signs long-term charter agreement for LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping

France LNG Shipping SAS, an NYK affiliated company, has signed a long-term charter contract for a new LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping SAS.

The newly built LNG carrier is scheduled for delivery in 2025 from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. This is the fourth vessel on a long-term time-charter contract with the EDF Group.

The newly built LNG carrier will be propelled by a WinGD-manufactured, dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine. The carrier will also feature an Air Liquide manufactured Turbo-Brayton refrigeration system that can tap surplus boil-off gas. Manufactured by GTT, the 174 000 m3 capacity membrane-type tank will be made of advanced insulating materials that reduce the vaporisation rate.

Commenting on the signing of the fourth long-term time-charter contract with the EDF Group, NYK Executive Officer Hironobu Watanabe said: “We are very pleased to have signed another long-term charter contract for a new LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping SAS. This conclusion is of great significance for further promoting the NYK Group’s ESG management. We will continue to provide EDF with stable LNG transportation services under our strong partnership, contributing to energy transitions around the world.”