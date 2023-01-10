MOL signs LNG supply basic agreement for LNG-fuelled ferries

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL), MOL Ferry Co., Ltd, Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd (JAPEX) and Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd have together announced that basic agreements were signed between MOL and JAPEX, and between MOL and Hokkai-do Gas for supply of LNG fuel to two newbuilding LNG-fuelled ferries in each port on the Oarai-Tomakomai route operated by MOL Ferry.

The LNG fuel supply is scheduled to start in 2025, when the ferries will enter service. JAPEX will supply LNG fuel to the ferries at the Port of Oarai in Ibaraki Prefecture, and Hokkaido Gas will supply it at the Port of Tomakomai in Hokkaido respectively through the Truck to Ship method. The LNG supply system uses a skid that connects the vessel to four tanker trucks simultaneously. This speeds up the bunkering process, allowing the ferries to take on sufficient fuel even during their limited time in berth.

LNG fuel reduces carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 25% compared to conventional fuel oil, and is currently a viable measure for low-carbonisation of marine fuel. The four companies will lead to promote LNG as marine fuel in Japan and contribute to reducing the environmental impact.