Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement joins SEA-LNG

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), an integrated maritime solutions provider, has joined the SEA-LNG coalition – bringing its decades of LNG operational experience and technical insight to SEA-LNG. BSM’s decision to join SEA-LNG reflects the decision of many others joining this year who recognise LNG as a practical and realistic lower-emission marine fuel.

BSM brings abundant operational experience and has a proven track record as the world’s largest third-party ship manager of gas carriers. It has more than 100 gas carriers under management, over half of which are LNG carriers. It also manages close to 30 LNG dual-fuel ships and presently two LNG bunker vessels, with more coming into management soon.

All BSM vessels under management undergo reviews and audits from Oil Companies International Marine Forum’s (OCIMF) Tanker Management and Self-Assessment (TMSA) to ensure full compliance with International Safety Management (ISM) requirements, with no major safety incidents reported to date. These in-depth safety credentials will also enhance SEA-LNG coalition's combined skillset.

LNG as a marine fuel requires rigorous training standards for seafarers and shoreside crew to ensure safe and efficient vessel operation. BSM has its own dedicated LNG training facilities for realistic training via liquid cargo simulators (LCS) designed and developed by BSM’s in-house technical team that uses SEA-LNG member GTT’s Training software. BSM also operates an LNG Competence Centre (LCC), providing consultancy services across a wide range of LNG industry topics, including technical, crewing and commercial matters.

Nick Topham, Managing Director of Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement Germany, said: “At BSM, we are committed to LNG as a marine fuel. It is a proven, technically mature solution already being used on many ships, offering comprehensively developed supply and bunkering infrastructure. SEA-LNG provides an important network for exchanging ideas and pooling expertise with other stakeholders, jointly advancing LNG-related projects.”

Peter Keller, Chairman of SEA-LNG, added: “BSM joining represents a significant milestone for SEA-LNG. We welcome our first ship manager into the coalition, adding valuable insight and many years of experience in LNG as a marine fuel. BSM has been at the forefront of using LNG operationally for decades, with no major safety incidents in port or at sea, ensuring safe operations for seafarers today.”

LNG as a marine fuel has more than 60 years of operational history without any major safety incidents. This is a testament to the LNG industry’s rigorous design guidelines for both ships and shore facilities, as well as high standards of training and operations, supported by global regulators. LNG has clear rules set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on the International Code of Safety for Ships Using Gases or Other Low-Flashpoint Fuels (IGF code).

Keller continued: “Thanks to the hard work of BSM and our other members, LNG as a marine fuel offers a low-risk, incremental pathway to net-zero GHG emissions in shipping via biomethane and e-methane. As a result, LNG is a proven solution today and for 2050 and beyond with biomethane and e-methane utilising existing LNG infrastructure and proven safe shipboard technology.”