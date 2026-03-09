TSUNEISHI YURA DOCKYARD acquires GTT license for repair and maintenance of membrane-type LNG carriers

TSUNEISHI YURA DOCKYARD Co., Ltd has recently completed the prescribed technical training provided by Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) concerning the repair and maintenance of membrane-type LNG carriers. The company has consequently obtained the approved repair yard license from GTT.

GTT’s membrane containment systems currently equip approximately 85% of the LNG carrier fleet in operation worldwide. In this context, it was essential to further strengthen our expertise as the ship repairer in these advanced technologies, which are widely used onboard new-generation LNG carriers.

To date, the company has focused on repair work for MOSS-type LNG carriers, accumulating a total of 108 completed vessels since the first one in 1982. It will continue to develop our capabilities to enable repair and maintenance of both MOSS-type and membrane-type LNG carriers, responding to future changes in LNG maritime transport trends.