Fratelli Cosulich Group announces collaboration with Titan

Fratelli Cosulich Group has announced the beginning of a collaboration with Titan as the company strengthens its position in the European LNG bunkering market. Fratelli Cosulich Group has recently signed a long-term time charter agreement with Titan for its state-of-the-art LNG bunker vessel, Alice Cosulich.

Alice Cosulich was recently delivered to Titan in Asia and will start operating in Europe in 4Q23. Alice Cosulich is capable of handling complex operations, such as cooldowns and gas-ups. With a bunkering capacity of 8200 m3 for LNG, it will satisfy a growing demand in the maritime industry for lower carbon emission solutions. This strategic agreement, including an extension option, marks a significant milestone in consolidating the company’s leading position for marine fuel and LNG activities.

Timothy Cosulich, CEO of Fratelli Cosulich Group, added: “I congratulate Titan on effectively adding our Alice Cosulich to their growing fleet of LNG bunker vessels. As Titan continues to lead the way and establish new benchmarks in the maritime fuel industry, we are proud to be a part of their journey and enthusiastic about this co-operation.

“At Fratelli Cosulich Group, we adopt a long-term outlook and invest in resources that assist the maritime sector in achieving its objectives for lowering emissions. Our collaboration with Titan exemplifies our strong belief in forming partnerships to deliver innovative solutions that will effectively reduce our carbon footprint globally in a sustainable manner. We look forward the arrival of Alice's twin in 1Q24.”

Michael Schaap, Commercial Director Marine at Titan, commented: “This long-term agreement strengthens our collaboration with Fratelli Cosulich and further enhances our LNG and LBM bunkering capabilities to meet growing demand in Europe. Our comprehensive LNG supply infrastructure allows the shipping industry to start delivering on decarbonisation now. Both LNG and LBM are available today and enable ship operators to reduce emissions straight away. We believe in a multi fuel future and, thanks to our team’s specialist expertise, we will supply other clean fuels when they become feasible.”