ClassNK issues four AiPs for GTT’s latest development projects in alternative fuels

ClassNK has issued four approvals in principle (AiPs) to GTT, following its latest development projects in alternative fuels, which were handed over during a ceremony in Tokyo on 6 March 2023.

AiPs

Concept of 12 500 m 3 LNG dual-fuelled very large crude carrier, fitted with Mark III Flex system.

LNG dual-fuelled very large crude carrier, fitted with Mark III Flex system. Concept of LNG fuel tanks with ammonia (NH 3 )-ready notation that includes material compatibility with NH 3 , risk assessment and boil-off gas management.

)-ready notation that includes material compatibility with NH , risk assessment and boil-off gas management. Concept of 8000 car equivalent unit, pure car, truck carrier LNG dual-fuelled with NH 3 -ready notation.

-ready notation. RecycoolTM system applied to LNG fuelled vessels, which is designed for allowing the reliquefaction of LNG evaporation in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and economic losses.

ClassNK carried out the verification on those accomplishments in line with its rules including Part N incorporating the IGC Code, Part GF incorporating the IGF Code, and its Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels. Among the above, the AiP for Recycool marked a world-first AiP for a system of its kind.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are very pleased to have received these Approvals in Principle in person and to be back in Japan after the global pandemic. These certifications confirm the research and innovation work performed by GTT engineers and technicians. We thank ClassNK for their trust in our technologies on alternative fuels.”

Masaki Matsunaga, Corporate Officer/Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, ClassNK, added: “It is a great honour to welcome GTT’s team back to Japan and hand over four AiPs for their innovative and inspiring concepts pursuing low and zero carbon shipping upon our rigorous verification process in line with the appropriate standards for each solution. We congratulate GTT on achieving these milestones and look forward to continuing our partnership with them in implementing sustainable energy initiatives.”