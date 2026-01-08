GTT receives order from Hanwha Ocean for seven new LNG carriers

GTT has received, in 4Q25, an order from the shipyard Hanwha Ocean for the tank design of seven new LNG carriers on behalf of a European shipowner.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a total capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is expected between 2028 – 2029.