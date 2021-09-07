ZIM exercises option to charter LNG-fuelled vessels

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd has announced the exercise of its option to long-term charter an additional five 7000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels from Seaspan Corporation, pursuant to a transaction previously announced by ZIM and Seaspan in July 2021.

Under this previously announced transaction, ZIM already entered into long-term charter agreements for 10 LNG vessels of 7000 TEU which are due to be delivered starting from 4Q23 and into 2024, so that the total vessels to be chartered under this transaction after the option exercise is 15. The value of this option for ZIM is in excess of US$750 million.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President and CEO, stated: "With this option exercise, we are securing ZIM's core fleet needed to serve our operations and meet our customers' growing needs, while continuing to maintain our operational agility. Furthermore, this transaction demonstrates our deep commitment to the environment and to reducing our carbon footprint. We continue to invest the resources necessary to be an industry leader and to prepare ourselves for the cleaner future of our industry."