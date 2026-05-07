Samsung Heavy Industries picks TMC for four LNG carriers

TMC Compressors has been contracted by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to supply the marine compressed air system to four LNG carriers that the South Korean shipyard is constructing for TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd.

TMC’s scope of supply is to provide instrument and service air compressors to each of the four LNG newbuildings. The compressors are energy efficient, single stage, oil-lubricated marine screw compressor that are designed and manufactured for continuous operation in high ambient temperatures.

TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“We have historically delivered a number of similar marine compressed air systems to both SHI and TMS Cardiff Gas. As our compressed air systems are designed to keep operating expenditure to a minimum, and is designed solely for marine and offshore applications, we have become a favoured supplier in the LNG segment,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

Each vessel will have a storage capacity of 174 000 m3. According to media reports, the vessels are expected to be delivered in late 2028.