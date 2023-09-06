Ascenz Marorka to equip GasLog’s LNG carrier fleet with ‘smart shipping’ solution

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group brand, has been awarded a contract by GasLog, a leading global provider of LNG shipping services, to equip its entire fleet of more than 35 LNG carriers with its Smart Shipping solution.

GasLog selected Ascenz Marorka after a comprehensive market screening, an in-depth technical assessment and a pilot on two vessels.

The five-year contract covers the integration of high frequency sensor data and manually reported data as well as a comprehensive set of online applications for managing, monitoring, and optimising the energy and the environmental performance of the ships such as weather routing, voyage management, hull and propeller performance monitoring, machinery optimisation, trim optimisation, emissions monitoring, and regulatory reporting.

In addition, GasLog will also benefit from exclusive LNG features developed through GTT’s unique expertise such as LNG cargo management, boil-off gas optimisation, heel optimisation, LNG ageing, roll-over prevention, emergency departure management, and cargo conditioning.

The project includes an innovative development roadmap to make the Ascenz Marorka solution a key driver of the GasLog digital transformation and to support its objectives in terms of fleet performance optimisation, compliance with the environ-mental regulations and operational excellence.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are honoured by the trust that GasLog places in us to support them on their journey towards digitalisation, operational excellence and efficient decarbonisation. We are delighted to work hand-in-hand with a ship-owner that values technology and innovation to achieve great ambitions.”

Paolo Enoizi, CEO of GasLog, said: “We are delighted to extend our cooperation with GTT and use Ascenz Marorka platform to support our digital transformation agenda. The deployment of these innovative and unique solutions across our LNG carriers’ fleet will help us achieve our operational and environmental ambitions, through real time monitoring and analysis of our fleet’s technical and operational performance.”