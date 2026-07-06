Svanehoj to supply LTD gauging systems for LNG carrier conversion

Svanehoj, a specialist in marine pumps and liquefied gas safety systems, has signed a contract with Drydocks World Dubai to supply LTD gauging systems for the conversion of the LNG carrier LNG Bayelsa into the FSU Cap Lopez to support new energy infrastructure and changing operational needs.

For Svanehoj, the project represents an important step into the LNG conversion market, a strategically important segment for its LTD gauging system technology and supporting growth in offshore LNG infrastructure.

”This marks the first time we are supplying our LTD gauging systems for an LNG carrier-to-FSU conversion, and the project supports our ambition to strengthen Svanehoj’s presence in offshore LNG infrastructure. In conversion projects, existing equipment is often no longer sufficient for the vessel’s new role. Advanced monitoring and safety systems are essential for safe and reliable long-term offshore operation,” said Fabrice Vandewalle, Sales Manager, LNG/Cryogenic, at Svanehoj France.

The project is being carried out for Dixstone Lower Gulf FZCO as part of a larger FLNG development to expand Gabon’s offshore gas infrastructure. The new FSU will support offshore gas storage and export. The wider project is expected to reduce gas flaring while increasing the country’s production capacity by approximately 105 million ft3/d.

The overall conversion project includes extensive vessel modifications, ranging from steel fabrication and piping installation to new process modules, tank coating, and life-extension work under Lloyd’s Register classification.

As part of the conversion, Svanehoj will supply four LTD gauging systems to replace the existing float-type level gauges on board. The upgraded solution enables automatic, continuous measurement of LNG density and gas composition in storage tanks.

Real-time data will feed into rollover prediction software designed to detect stratification and identify potential rollover events before they occur, supporting both operational efficiency and onboard safety.

With completion initial planned for 3Q27, the Cap Lopez FSU project reflects a broader industry trend towards converting existing LNG assets into floating offshore infrastructure capable of supporting gas liquefaction, storage, and export operations.