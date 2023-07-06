Knutsen Group welcomes new vessel

Knutsen Group has welcomed Gordon Waters Knutsen to its fleet.

The vessel will be long-term chartered to ENGIE. It marks the first of two vessels ordered by ENGIE.

The Gordon Waters Knutsen is a state-of-the-art vessel designed specifically for the transportation of LNG, with a capacity of 174 000 m3. It is equipped with Mark III Flex system, re-liquefaction unit, air lubrication system, and the brand-new MEGA engine.