Knutsen Group welcomes new vessel
Knutsen Group has welcomed Gordon Waters Knutsen to its fleet.
The vessel will be long-term chartered to ENGIE. It marks the first of two vessels ordered by ENGIE.
The Gordon Waters Knutsen is a state-of-the-art vessel designed specifically for the transportation of LNG, with a capacity of 174 000 m3. It is equipped with Mark III Flex system, re-liquefaction unit, air lubrication system, and the brand-new MEGA engine.
