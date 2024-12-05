Lloyd's Register awards AiP to GTT for three cargo tank LNG carrier

Lloyd's Register has granted an approval in principle (AiP) for GTT's new 200 000 m3 LNG carrier concept, featuring slow-steaming navigation and three tanks instead of the traditional four.

This innovation challenges traditional LNG carrier design norms, highlighting the importance of speed in reducing emissions and paving the way for sustainable LNG shipping solutions.

The 200k LNG carrier design offers significant environmental and economic advantages, including approximately 27% reduction in voyage-based emissions intensity and a decrease in unit freight cost (UFC) by up to 5.5% by 2025 and 14% by 2050 under frameworks like EU ETS and FuelEU.

Lloyd's Register conducted a thorough evaluation of the cargo tank design against class standards and IGC Code requirements, ensuring the integrity of the three-tank structure under increased sloshing loads. The assessment extended to various GTT containment systems – Mark III Flex, Mark III Flex+, NO96 Super+, and GTT Next1 – confirming the design meets stringent safety and performance criteria.

Panos Mitrou, Global Gas Segment Director, Lloyd’s Register, said: “This new design demonstrates that by challenging conventional thinking, we can reduce emission intensity without sacrificing transport capacity. Similar to the industry's progression from steam to four-stroke electric propulsion, and subsequently to two-stroke engines, this concept could represent a potential next technological leap for LNG carriers.”

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, CEO of GTT, added: “This AiP from Lloyd’s Register is a major milestone for GTT and the LNG industry. Our three-tank design represents a significant leap forward in terms of efficiency and sustainability. By challenging conventional thinking and embracing innovation, we are paving the way for a greener future of LNG shipping.”