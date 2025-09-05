LNG Canada achieves 10 cargoes
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
LNG Canada has marked the safe departure of a 10th LNG cargo destined for global markets.
LNG Canada thanks marine partners who have helped ensure safe shipping operations along Douglas Channel for each LNG carrier departing the facility since operations began, including:
- HaiSea Marine.
- The Canadian Coast Guard.
- The Pacific Pilotage Authority.
- BC Coast Pilots.
