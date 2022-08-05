 Skip to main content
  4. LNG powered shuttle tanker delivered to KNOT

A dual-fuel LNG shuttle tanker ordered by Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS, which is an affiliate of NYK, was delivered on 2 August at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd. The vessel has been named Frida Knutsen.

The shuttle tanker will be chartered to ENI Trade & Biofuels S.p.A, a subsidiary of Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi S.p.A (ENI), and will be engaged in oil transportation in the North Sea and Barents Sea.

The vessel will be KNOT's first dual-fuel shuttle tanker that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also LNG. It will use LNG fuel, which is more environmentally friendly than conventional oil-fuel, and will be equipped with a VOC recovery system and an energy storage system, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

