KEYS announce construction of LNG bunkering vessel in Japan

Kyushu Electric Power Co and SAIBU Gas Co established a joint venture company, KEYS Bunkering West Japan Co (KEYS), in February 2022, and have performed considerations with the goal of beginning the operation of the LNG fuel supply business for ships in Japan’s Kyushu and Setouchi regions in the spring of 2024.

The parties announced the conclusion of a shipbuilding contract for one private vessel for the supply of LNG fuel to ships between KEYS and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. The construction of the LNG bunkering vessel is planned to be completed in March 2024, and the vessel will become the first LNG bunkering vessel operating in West Japan.

For starting the LNG fuel supply business, the parties also applied in January 2022 for support from the subsidy program for development of LNG bunkering bases, the Ports and Harbours Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) assistance project that supports the establishment of LNG fuel supply facilities. The support for this LNG fuel supply business was approved on March 4, 2022. With the support of the MLIT, KEYS will own and manage LNG bunkering vessels and implement the LNG fuel supply business.

Through this business, which handles environmentally-friendly LNG fuel, the parties and KEYS will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with the goal of realising a carbon-neutral society.