WinGD and OPearl LNG Ship Management sign 15-year service deal for fleet reliability

WinGD has signed a long-term service agreement (LTSA) with Hong Kong-based OPearl LNG Ship Management, which manages a fleet of LNG carriers. The 15-year LTSA covers 14 vessels and will ensure optimal engine performance, reliability, and efficiency as OPearl continues to meet the increasing demands of global LNG markets.

The agreement, from Global Service by WinGD, covers spare parts, field services, technical support, performance monitoring, maintenance planning, and crew training for OPearl’s four 6X72DF-2.2 and 10 5X72DF-2.1 engines.

“With a decade of providing innovative engine solutions and warranty support for LNG carriers, WinGD understands the global LNG market relies on prompt deliveries,” said Rudi Holbecker, Director of Global Service at WinGD. “Meeting tight delivery schedules requires vessels that operate with maximum uptime and minimum disruption. This agreement gives OPearl the confidence that their engines will deliver consistent, worry-free performance, voyage after voyage.”

Captain. Nomura, General Manager of OPearl, which was founded in December 2023 by China Merchant LNG, NYK LINE, and CNOOC, added: “Whether it’s sustainability or energy security, demand for LNG is rising and our customers depend on us to deliver safely, reliably and promptly time after time. This long-term agreement with WinGD provides our fleet operational reliability, efficiency and sustainability profile to meet our targets, both today and in the future.”