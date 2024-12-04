WinGD wins late engine orders for eight newbuild LNG carriers

Swiss marine power company, WinGD, has won an order for 16 X-DF dual-fuel engines after a late-stage switch by a major ship owner. The company was influenced by WinGD’s track record for reliable operations, continuous improvements to the market-leading X-DF concept, and successful operational experience since the first series of X-DF2.0 engines were delivered earlier this year.

The order was received relatively late in the newbuilding planning phase as operational and delivery concerns arose around the engines originally selected. Despite the timing, close collaboration with engine builder, yard, and ship owner – which already uses X-DF engines on several LNG carriers - ensured that construction was not delayed.

WinGD Director Sales, Volkmar Galke said: “Although we aim to be the first choice, we were delighted to add to our orderbook from a significant customer. With the longest established low-pressure two-stroke engine in the market and strong relationships with engine builders and shipyards, we were well placed to pick up the process quickly once the owner decided to switch engine type.”

X-DF was first introduced to the market in 2016 and has since recorded more than 8 million reliable running hours, with more than 800 engines in service and on the orderbook. Advances including Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER) and Variable Compression Ratio (VCR) technology mean X-DF is now not only the leading low-pressure design, but also more competitive than high-pressure diesel-cycle engines. X-DF2.0 with VCR offers lower overall operating and system costs, and emissions, making it a favourite amongst LNG operators.

Recent upgrades to the next generation of X-DF engines have enhanced the appeal in the LNG carrier segment. The latest version, 2.2, uses a smaller bedplate and A-frame tailored to the five-cylinder models usually deployed on LNG carriers. The result is a smaller engine footprint and greater ship design flexibility, with the same high performance and efficiency within the engine ratings typically used.

Consistent development work with engine builders and shipyards means that X-DF2.0 engines with VCR can now be incorporated into most standard vessel designs. Indeed, with WinGD dominating orders for newbuild vessels over the past two years, it could be argued that X-DF powered vessels are now the standard design. And with a recent reorganisation intended to strengthen co-operation at the vessel integration stage, WinGD is geared to support owners that need ready solutions to any emerging engine power requirements.