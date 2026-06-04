LR, HHI, and KSOE to advance hybrid electric LNG carrier design

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has joined forces with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to develop a new generation of LNG carrier designs using hybrid electric propulsion.

The partners signed a joint development project (JDP) agreement on 2 June at Posidonia 2026 to advance the design of a 185 000 m3 LNG carrier featuring a hybrid electric propulsion system.

Under the JDP, the partners will work on the development and safety verification of the vessel’s hybrid electric propulsion system, with a focus on strengthening system architecture, redundancy philosophy, and battery integration. The project also aims to develop guidance and technical requirements for this emerging technology, providing a framework to support wider adoption across the LNG carrier market.

For LR, early involvement will support the development of technical guidance in an area where formalised standards are still evolving, strengthening its ability to support future projects involving electric propulsion systems and low-carbon vessel concepts.

The partners expect the project to generate insights that extend beyond LNG carriers, informing future developments in electric propulsion, fuel cell integration and other advanced vessel concepts.

Sung-Gu Park, President – North East Asia, Lloyd’s Register, said: “Hybrid electric propulsion has clear potential to support efficiency gains and emissions reduction, but its application at this scale requires a robust approach to design and safety. By working in partnership from the earliest stages, we can help shape practical, reliable solutions that support wider deployment across the industry.”