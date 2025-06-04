Lloyd’s Register awards AiP to MOL and SHI for SOFC-equipped LNG carrier

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (SHI) for the design of a 174 000 m3 LNG carrier integrating solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology.

The AiP was formally presented during Nor-Shipping 2025, held at NOVA Spektrum in Lillestrøm, Norway.

SOFCs are high-efficiency, high-temperature electrochemical devices that generate electricity from fuels such as hydrogen or natural gas. Using a solid ceramic electrolyte, SOFCs produce significantly lower emissions and offer long-term potential for integration into a wide range of vessel types and energy systems.

The proposed vessel will feature a 300 kW SOFC unit to serve as an auxiliary power generator, offering enhanced energy efficiency and lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to conventional internal combustion engines.

This project involved close technical collaboration and thorough risk assessments, including Hazard Identification (HAZID) and Hazard and Operability Study (HAZOP) evaluations, all conducted in accordance with LR’s Rules and Regulations.

Sung-Gu Park,?President – North East Asia, Lloyd’s Register, said: “This AiP reflects our commitment to driving innovation that supports the maritime industry’s transition to net zero. It demonstrates how collaboration can unlock the potential of transformative technologies for scalable decarbonisation solutions in LNG shipping and beyond.”