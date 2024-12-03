New NYK LNG carrier delivered

An LNG carrier that NYK ordered from Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (SHI) has been completed and delivered at the SHI Geoje Shipyard. The vessel, Quest Kirishima, will be deployed under a time-charter contract with Q United Energy Supply & Trading Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc.

Quest Kirishima was built to realise operations that are significantly more efficient, economical, and environmentally friendly. The ship's membrane-type cargo tanks have a 174 000 m3 capacity and use a tank system that features excellent heat insulation. The vessel is also equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine (i.e., X-DF diesel engine) that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil-off gas stored in the cargo tank. The ship additionally has a reliquefaction system that efficiently uses surplus boil-off gas.

The core strategy of the NYK Group’s medium-term management plan, ‘Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026,’ is to deepen the group’s existing core businesses and invest in new growth businesses. In its Energy Business Division, NYK has centred its strengthened efforts on the LNG/LPG carrier business, which the company has positioned as a growth area. NYK will contribute to realising a stable energy supply in Japan by leveraging the experience, know-how, and networks the NYK Group has cultivated as one of the world's largest LNG carrier-owning and management companies.

In addition to LNG transport, NYK will continue to strengthen its co-operative relationship with the Kyuden Group in a wide range of fields, including the LNG-fuel supply business for ships, the construction of the world's first LNG-fuelled Panamax, and the establishment of a supply chain for next-generation energy such as green ammonia.