WinGD and Hanwha deliver world first

WinGD and Hanwha Engine have produced the world's first X72DF-2.2 VCR engine equipped with variable compression ratio technology. This next-generation low-emission engine technology, developed by WinGD for ships using both LNG and diesel fuel, maximises fuel efficiency and reduces methane slip which means vessels can operate more cleanly and cost-effectively, ensuring compliance with stricter emissions regulations.

The two companies held a ceremony at Hanwha’s headquarters in Changwon to commemorate the first factory acceptance test of the 5X72DF-2.2 engine with the VCR technology, which will be installed on an LNG carrier being built by Samsung Heavy Industries for a major global initiative in LNG transportation.

Peter Krähenbühl, Vice President Product Centre at WinGD, said: “Our VCR technology optimises fuel efficiency, reduces emissions and leads to a significant cut in methane slip, making a material impact on a ship’s carbon intensity and operating costs. With new emissions deadlines looming, our customers clearly see real value in this innovation, with over 160 orders already placed for VCR technology engines.”

This was confirmed by Hanwha Engine’s CEO, Moonghee Yu, who attended the ceremony along with key figures from shipbuilding and shipping industries, noting that his company has already secured orders for 70 VCR-applied engines worth US$500 million.

“The world's first production of an X72DF-2.2 VCR engine for an LNG carrier is not merely a technical achievement, but a milestone accelerating the shipbuilding industry's transition towards environmental sustainability. Moving forward, Hanwha Engine will continue to lead the industry by leveraging clean energy technologies to shape the future and make tangible contributions to marine environmental protection.” added Yu.