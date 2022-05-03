Titan LNG joins SEA-LNG

SEA-LNG, the multi-sector industry coalition established to demonstrate LNG’s bene?ts as a viable marine fuel, and Titan LNG, an independent alternative fuels supplier, have announced that Titan will become a member of the coalition. SEA-LNG and Titan particularly recognised that together, and in combination with SEA-LNG’s wider membership, they can expedite the decarbonisation of the maritime sector through impactful advocacy on the use of LNG and its bio and synthetic LNG cousins.

LNG offers a transition to net zero GHG emissions based on incremental decarbonisation of existing assets as fuel production, transportation, storage and bunkering infrastructure, and engine technologies develop. These innovations will also not come about automatically. Collaboration across the maritime value chain is essential to drive the required innovation and investment. SEA-LNG is proud to have expertise spanning LNG production, bunkering, engine technology, ship owning, banking, and port and ship operations from all around the world among its membership. This combination of finance, operations and technical expertise in supply chains and infrastructure for LNG as a marine fuel will deliver for the LNG sector.

Steve Esau, Chief Operating Officer at SEA-LNG commented: “Titan has a strong track record of being at the cutting-edge of LNG as a marine fuel and, at the moment, this particularly involves scaling up the production of bioLNG. Its expertise fit in seamlessly with ours and those of our members. We’re pleased that Titan is joining and we’re looking forward to working with its fantastic team on LNG bunkering, bioLNG supply and much more.”

Michael Schaap, Titan LNG’s Commercial Director marine said: “Scaling up production is a key challenge for all alternative marine fuels. Therefore, it is important to share knowledge and expertise. SEA-LNG has a strong network of industry experts and plays a critical role in outlining the benefits of LNG to the market and supporting innovation by facilitating collaboration. As Titan continues to expand the supply of bioLNG, despite challenging market conditions, we anticipate membership of SEA-LNG will bring real benefits to the business and our customers.”