K LINE enters charter agreement with QatarEnergy

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K LINE) has announced the execution of four long-term Time Charter contracts through joint venture companies with QatarEnergy. The joint venture companies have concurrently executed Shipbuilding contracts for 174 000 m3 LNG carriers with Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd.

QatarEnergy will allocate the newbuilding vessels to transport LNG around the world. The newbuilding vessels will be equipped with X-DF2.2 iCER, VCR, and other energy saving devices which will contribute to reduction of greenhouse has (GHG) emissions and realise the ease of environmental impact by lower fuel consumption in operation. Additionally, the new building vessels will obtain OCCS-Ready notation from classification society by conducting an evaluation for future installation of the OCCS, in anticipation of further GHG reduction.

Since the delivery of Bishu Maru in 1983 as the first Japanese LNG carrier, K LINE has been establishing expertise on LNG transportation and developing its worldwide network for over 40 years. K LINE and QatarEnergy have had long-term relationship through several existing projects. The new four Time Charter contracts will further strengthen the business relationship.

K LINE has placed LNG business as one of the top priority areas in the future investment. K LINE will further expand long-term contracts and accommodate growing energy demands by responding to various customers’ needs.