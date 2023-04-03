 Skip to main content
SHI awarded order for two LNG carriers

Published by , Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,

SHI signed a construction contract for two LNG carriers with an Asia-Pacific shipper on 31 March 2023. The order is a conditional contract, and the total amount of orders is US$674.5 billion won. The two ships will be delivered by November 2026.

With this order, SHI's cumulative first-quarter orders increased to US$2.5 billion.

