SHI awarded order for two LNG carriers

SHI signed a construction contract for two LNG carriers with an Asia-Pacific shipper on 31 March 2023. The order is a conditional contract, and the total amount of orders is US$674.5 billion won. The two ships will be delivered by November 2026.
With this order, SHI's cumulative first-quarter orders increased to US$2.5 billion.
