Igloo Corp., Bureau Veritas, and Hyundai LNG Shipping initiate joint development project

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), Igloo Corp., an AI-based security opera-tions and analytics platform company, and Hyundai LNG Shipping have launched a joint development project (JDP) to develop cyber resilience technology compliant with UR E26 and E27, the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) regulations for ship cyber resilience. Igloo Corp. will leverage this JDP to enhance its ship cybersecurity capabilities and accelerate the expansion of its Cyber-Physical System (CPS) security business in the maritime sector.?

This JDP aims to establish ship cyber resilience technology to counter the growing number of cyberattacks driven by the need for hyperconnectivity in the shipping and shipbuilding industries. Igloo Corp. will conduct security policy, monitoring, and response system testing for ship navigation systems based on its maritime Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution, SPiDER OT for Maritime. BV will provide technical expertise, a cybersecurity demonstration framework, certification and assessment in accordance with IACS UR E26 standards, and support for on-board verification. Hyundai LNG Shipping will carry out verification and evaluation based on the actual LNG carrier operational environment and will be responsible for verifying security monitoring during operations.

This JDP is expected to serve as a representative joint development case combining Igloo Corp.’s cybersecurity technology, BV’s certification expertise, and Hyundai LNG Shipping’s field operational experience. Through this collaboration, the three organisations plan to validate the cyber incident response and resilience assessment process based on SPiDER OT for Maritime. Building on this, they aim to expand the application of cyber resilience technology to various ship types, including LNG carriers and strengthen cyber safety across the entire shipping industry.

Igloo Corp. continues to lead the maritime CPS security business and has established itself as a specialised company for UR E26 verification capabilities. It has obtained UR E27 certification from both the Korea Register of Shipping and BV, and possesses the capability to perform compliance assessments and penetration tests for UR E26 compliance verification on vessels. Furthermore, the company is continuously strengthening its CPS security domain by expanding the lineup of SPiDER OT, a CPS security solution optimised for industry-specific environments such as smart factories and smart buildings.

Lee Deok-chun, CEO of Igloo Corp., stated: “This joint development project will be a significant milestone in strengthening cyber resilience, which is essential for the digital transformation of the shipping industry. Based on Igloo Corp.’s security technology and operational know-how, we will enhance the stability of vessel operations and strengthen our position as a trusted cybersecurity partner in the global market.”

Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President, Industrials and Commodities at BV, added: “Cyber resilience has become a key pillar of safety and reliability in today’s connected maritime environment. Through this collaboration with Igloo Corp. and Hyundai LNG Shipping, Bureau Veritas is pleased to contribute its technical expertise and certification experience to support compliance with IACS UR E26 and E27, helping to ensure safer and more secure digital operations at sea.”