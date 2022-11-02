NYK orders two LNG-fuelled large coal carriers

NYK is planning on ordering two LNG-fuelled large coal carriers from Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

This ship order is a part of a bulk carrier fleet development aimed at achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the NYK Group’s oceangoing businesses by 2050. The two ships will emit approximately no sulfur oxides (SOx), 80% less nitrogen oxide (NOx), and 30% less carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) compared to existing conventional heavy oil-fuelled vessels. Additionally, the vessels will be compliant with the IMO’s NOx emission regulations (Tier III).

NYK is positioning LNG fuel as a bridge solution until future zero-emission ships can be realised. The company ordered the world’s first LNG-fuelled large coal carrier in 2019 and its first LNG-fuelled capsize bulk carrier in 2021, in addition to four more LNG-fuelled capsize bulk carriers in January 2022.

Going forward, the company will continue with the gradual planned introduction of LNG-fuelled vessels until the realisation of zero-emission vessels that use marine fuels such as hydrogen or ammonia, which would have an even lower environmental impact.