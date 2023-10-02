‘K’ Line delivers LNG carrier for Petronas LNG Ltd

The newly-built W-Max class LNG carrier, LAGENDA SETIA, for Petronas LNG Ltd has been delivered at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd.

The vessel, which is the same type as the other two vessels delivered for PETRONAS in May and June 2022, was given her name LAGENDA SETIA by Sharifah Fauziah Wan Idrus, wife of Adnan Zainal Abidin, PETRONAS COO and EVP and CEO of Gas Business, on 21 August 2023. Management and staff of PETRONAS, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd, Shenergy (Group) Co., Ltd, ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd, and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd also at-tended the naming ceremony.

‘Lagenda’ is a Malay word for ‘legend’ and ‘Setia’ is for ‘loyalty’. ‘Lagenda’ which is also used as the name of the sister vessels represent loyalty and dedication of the LNG-supplying vessel, as well as the long-term relationship with charterers.

Together with two sister vessels, she will engage in transportation of LNG from Malaysia (Bintulu) to China (Shanghai) for Shenergy (Group) Co., Ltd.