James Fisher’s second dual-fuel vessel enters service

James Fisher and Sons plc has taken delivery of its second 6000 DWT LNG dual-fuel tanker, Lady Maria Fisher, which will be traded by James Fisher Everard (JFE) alongside its existing fleet. This follows the addition of her sister vessel, Sir John Fisher, to the fleet in November 2022.

Equipped with highly efficient dual-fuel engines, both tankers are able to run on LNG as a cleaner alternative to conventional marine gasoil. The two vessels also incorporate innovations in design and construction technology to further enhance hydrodynamic performance, to improve operational efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and improve local air quality. The extensive, centralised waste heat recovery systems also help to minimise GHG emissions.

Each vessel is capable of achieving a 45% reduction in carbon emissions, in addition to a 93% reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOX) and 45$% reduction in sulfur oxide (SOX).

The vessels will reduce the fleet’s overall GHG emissions and will also help customers looking to contribute to sustainability improvements.

Lady Maria Fisher was built and launched at China Merchants Jinling (CMJL) shipyard in Yangzhou, China. She is currently transporting vegetable oil from Vietnam to Europe, where it will then be processed into bio-diesel.

She and her sister vessel will replace two of James Fisher’s existing tankers and will be able to carry more cargo. Both vessels have been specifically designed for restricted access ports around the coastline of Northern Europe, which will enable JFE to better service existing long-term contracts.

Krystyna Tsochlas, Head of Maritime Transport at James Fisher, says: “We are very proud to continue the James Fisher legacy while also transitioning to a fourth means of propulsion over the history of 175 years. The enhanced environmental performance of the vessels demonstrates our commitment to a future of sustainable and environmentally friendly shipping. Their addition to the fleet will enable us to improve the efficiency of our shipping operations while continuing to deliver consistent results for our customers and shareholders in a more sustainable, less carbon-intensive way.

“I would like to thank the James Fisher shore–based team for all their hard work to successfully complete our newbuild programme with the delivery of the Lady Maria Fisher, as well as Alpha Marine Consulting for their on-site supervision and CMJL for their great collaboration leading to the successful completion of the project despite the challenges of the pandemic.”

The addition of LNG dual-fuel capability to the fleet helps the group contribute to the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) GHG reduction targets as well as supporting its own environmental goals and those of its customers.

Fred Davey, chartering director at James Fisher Everard, says: “The additions of Sir John Fisher and Lady Maria Fisher represent a significant step forward for the fleet . The increased capabilities of the ships allied with their lower carbon footprint demonstrate our long-term commitment to our customers, partners, and the energy transition.”

The addition of Lady Maria Fisher and Sir John Fisher to the fleet could not have been achieved without the onsite team and those at CMJL shipyard and Alpha Marine Consulting, whose dedication and hard work helped see both vessels through to delivery.