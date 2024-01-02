First Gen awards contract to TotalEnergies for LNG cargo
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
First Gen Corporation (FGEN) has concluded its international tender for an LNG cargo by awarding a contract to TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia Private Limited (TEGPA). TEGPA will supply one LNG cargo of approximately 154 500 m3 with delivery in early February 2024 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to FGEN’s wholly-owned subsidiary, First Gen Singapore Pte. Ltd (FGEN Singapore).
The LNG cargo to be provided by TEGPA will be delivered by an LNG carrier which will be unloaded into the storage tanks of the BW Batangas FSRU that is currently berthed at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex (FGCEC) in Batangas City. The LNG will be utilised by FGEN’s existing gas-fired power plants also located in the FGCEC.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/lng-shipping/02012024/first-gen-awards-contract-to-totalenergies-for-lng-cargo/
You might also like
JERA to support adoption of LNG in the Philippines
JERA Co., Inc has concluded an agreement with the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships related to system design and other support for the adoption of LNG in the Republic of the Philippines.